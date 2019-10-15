A new level of security was introduced to Walker County Schools during their Fall Break/Inservice day at Saddle Ridge School where a lockdown drill was conducted.
Staff from all Walker County Schools attended the drill along with Walker County Emergency Management, Walker County Sheriffs Office and the Walker County 911 center on Tuesday, October 15.
Every public school in the county has been mapped out and will be incorporating the push button intercom notifications and closed circuit cameras with the counties E-911 center.
The safety drill involved the teachers, emergency personal and law enforcement enacting a variety of dangerous scenarios in order to utilize the new technology that will effectively be cutting down on delays in response times during emergency situations.
"The drill was to eliminate as much panic as possible," Walker County School Superintendent Damon Raines said.
The Walker County School System is the first in the state to utilize this enhanced technology.
"We're trying to overcome time in an incident. This is saving seconds—and seconds save lives in public safety," Walker County Fire Chief Blake Hodge said.
Jordan Ramey, a Saddle Ridge sixth grade teacher of English language arts participated in the drill.
"It was very thorough. It went very smoothly. I like the fact that as a teacher I can log in and pull up a live camera feed on my laptop in my classroom," Ramey said. "You can see where intruders are in the building."
Marisa Merciers, another Saddle Ridge sixth grade special education Inclusion teacher is part of the onsite safety committee and got to see the live camera feeds and hear the 911 dispatcher communicating with the school.
"It was a really good learning experience," Merciers said.