Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on helping hands in the community.
The LaFayette Area Empty Stocking Fund was hard at work handing out bags of food to the low-income on Dec. 20 at the Walker County Civic Center.
The fund got its start in LaFayette, yet 45 years later has expanded to feeding more than 1,000 people in Walker County. The Empty Stocking Fund is a non-profit organization funded through the United Way of Greater Chattanooga.
“We live, we work, and we play in Walker County,” Women’s Club President Rachel Oesch-Willeford said. “This is the county we love, and we choose to be here, and we want to help everyone in our community make this a very merry Christmas.”
The Empty Stocking Fund also receives numerous donations from the community that churches, individuals, Roper employees collected throughout the year.
Food City provided food to the fund at cost, along with rolls and bread and recyclable bags.
Five hundred fifty bags will be given out with the help of the City of LaFayette, Walker County Government, Walker County Fire Rescue, Roper Corp., the LaFayette Woman’s Club, the Rotary Club and LaFayette High school.
Each bag is filled with staples like flour, cornmeal and oil. A fresh hen, fresh rolls and apples; boxed foods like macaroni and cheese, cake and icing, and beans are also included.
“This a true community effort,” Robert Wardlaw said. “It is a blessing to be able to help neighbors.”