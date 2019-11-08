The Polk County Commission took time out of their recent work session to honor some of their hardest-working and longest-serving employees, and for those recognized, the meeting meant both plaques and applause.
Vonnie Gaut was selected as the November, 2019 employee of the month for her hard work as a deputy clerk and court coordinator with the Polk County Magistrate Office.
Since 2014, she has been responsible for calendars, setting pre-warrants, and any preliminary hearings the court has. She also helps the judges by making sure all the first appearance preparations are complete each and every morning.
Gaut was honored alongside the service award recipients, and this time around, Vearlina Burroughs and Joe Dyer received plaques for serving 20 years with Polk.
While the awards are given out a monthly basis, the Nov. 4 work session was the first time in many years that former HR Director Patricia Fletcher wasn’t the one to hand out the plaques.
She recently left her position, and the commission also took a moment to recognize her many years of service alongside the employees.