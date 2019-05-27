A Rossville man was recently arrested on a theft charge while at work after he allegedly stole money from the wallet of a park goer at Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Jaylon Jwon Rollins, 19, of 706 Roberta Drive in Rossville was arrested May 18 on a charge of theft by taking.
Rollins has been released from jail on bond.
Deputies were called out to Lake Winnepesaukah at approximately 5:30 p.m. on May 18 after park management reported a theft.
Around 3:15, a park goer took was in line for a ride “The Genie,” and placed his wallet on counter before boarding.
While on the ride, Collins, who was operating the ride, allegedly went through the customer’s wallet and stole money, reports show.
The victim told police he saw Rollins take the money from his wallet as he was entering the ride, but that Rollins denied such when he confronted him.
Later, when park management confronted Rollins with video footage of the theft, he admitted to taking the money from the wallet, reports show.
Rollins was subsequently taken to Catoosa County jail without incident.