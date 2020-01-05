Several hundred dollars worth of electronics and outdoor equipment was recently stolen during burglary of a home on Falling Springs Lane in Ringgold, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred sometime during the afternoon hours of Dec. 11 on Falling Springs Lane, which is just off Pollard Road.
The victim told police that he arrived home to find several items missing and that he believed the culprit entered through a window.
“He (the victim) stated that someone entered through a window in his home by pushing the A/C unit in through the window and climbing in,” Deputy Willie Brogdon said.
The offender then took off through the back door of the home after gathering several items.
The stolen property included two TVs, a Playstation 4 video gaming system, Roku device, Nike shoes, and nearly $500 worth of fishing and outdoor equipment.
According to the victim, the total value of the stolen property is $1,670.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the stolen property is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Tinker with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.