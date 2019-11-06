Georgia voter stickers

Ringgold election results

Mayor

Nick Millwood (incumbent) - 413 (64%)

Tony Hullender - 176 (27%)

Paul Lee - 55 (9%)

City Council member at large (three seats)

Sara Clark (incumbent) - 373 (24%)

Rhonda Swaney - 334 (22%)

Jake Haynes - 304 (20%)

Charlie A. Lamar - 236 (15%)

Ray Reavely - 150 (10%)

Donald R. Pangle - 148 (10%)

Fort Oglethorpe election results

Mayor

Earl Gray (incumbent) - 523 (71%)

Louis H. Hamm - 215 (29%)

City Council Ward 1

Rhonda L. James (incumbent) - 432 (58%)

Melissa Jacks - 312 (42%)

City Council Ward 4

Derek R. Rogers (incumbent) - 668 (100%)

Rossville election results

Mayor

Teddy Harris (incumbent) – 199 (53%)

Gary M. Anderson – 175 (47%)

City Council (two seats)

Hal Gray – 231 (36%)

Michael Hicks (incumbent) – 202 (32%)

Larry Rose – 135 (21%)

Anthony Robinson – 70 (11%)

Sunday brunch beverage sales (liquor by the drink, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Yes - 262 (69%)

No – 117 (31%)

Sunday beverage sales (liquor by the drink)

Yes – 384 (51%)

No – 375 (49%)

Chickamauga election results

Mayor

Ray Crowder (incumbent) - 318 (100%)

Chickamauga City Council (two seats)

Lee Miller (incumbent) – 263 (43%)

Daymon Garrett (incumbent) – 260 (42%)

James D. Powell – 92 (15%)

Board of Education (two seats)

David Pender Askew (incumbent) – 284 (50%)

Grant Parrish (incumbent) – 283 (50%)

Board of Education special election

Cindy Solmon Roberts (incumbent) – 302 (100%)

Sunday alcohol sales

Yes – 242 (69%)

No – 111 (31%)

