Ringgold election results
Mayor
Nick Millwood (incumbent) - 413 (64%)
Tony Hullender - 176 (27%)
Paul Lee - 55 (9%)
City Council member at large (three seats)
Sara Clark (incumbent) - 373 (24%)
Rhonda Swaney - 334 (22%)
Jake Haynes - 304 (20%)
Charlie A. Lamar - 236 (15%)
Ray Reavely - 150 (10%)
Donald R. Pangle - 148 (10%)
Fort Oglethorpe election results
Mayor
Earl Gray (incumbent) - 523 (71%)
Louis H. Hamm - 215 (29%)
City Council Ward 1
Rhonda L. James (incumbent) - 432 (58%)
Melissa Jacks - 312 (42%)
City Council Ward 4
Derek R. Rogers (incumbent) - 668 (100%)
Rossville election results
Mayor
Teddy Harris (incumbent) – 199 (53%)
Gary M. Anderson – 175 (47%)
City Council (two seats)
Hal Gray – 231 (36%)
Michael Hicks (incumbent) – 202 (32%)
Larry Rose – 135 (21%)
Anthony Robinson – 70 (11%)
Sunday brunch beverage sales (liquor by the drink, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
Yes - 262 (69%)
No – 117 (31%)
Sunday beverage sales (liquor by the drink)
Yes – 384 (51%)
No – 375 (49%)
Chickamauga election results
Mayor
Ray Crowder (incumbent) - 318 (100%)
Chickamauga City Council (two seats)
Lee Miller (incumbent) – 263 (43%)
Daymon Garrett (incumbent) – 260 (42%)
James D. Powell – 92 (15%)
Board of Education (two seats)
David Pender Askew (incumbent) – 284 (50%)
Grant Parrish (incumbent) – 283 (50%)
Board of Education special election
Cindy Solmon Roberts (incumbent) – 302 (100%)
Sunday alcohol sales
Yes – 242 (69%)
No – 111 (31%)