The annual Roundball Roundup would not be possible without the help of a number of people. A big thank-you goes to Heather Koon for the layout design of the pages (and the long, late hours spent working at her office). Another round of thank-you’s go to Michelle Petteys, Diana Jost, Bambara Aven, Jan Wright and everyone else who has assisted by supplying basketball photos for this particular edition and for helping out last season. Thank you to the coaches for working with me and clearing time out of their busy schedules to sit down for interviews and allowing me access to their programs. A big thank-you to Jennifer Holloway for her work with the advertising (good luck on the new job, we will miss you) and to everyone else involved in putting together this year’s edition. A thank-you goes to all of the sponsors who bought ads for this year’s Roundball Roundup. Thank you for your support of high school athletes in our area and a final enormous thank-you to my wife, Andra (as always), for her continued patience and understanding of the long, long hours that it takes to put something like this together. Every effort was made to provide up-to-date information right up until the editorial deadline. I apologize in advance for any mistakes that may appear in print or for any roster changes that may have occurred after this edition went to print.
Scott Herpst