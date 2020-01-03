According to the National Center for Health Statistics, over the four-year period of 2013-2016, 48.4% of Americans were using prescription drugs. Of those, 24% were using three or more and 12.6% were using five or more.
The purpose of many of these drugs are to treat things like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and other conditions that Dr. Suzannah Bozzone and registered nurse Christine Smith of True Health Journey, based in Chattanooga, say can be prevented by healthy eating choices, especially plant-based eating.
“For years,” says Bozzone on her web site, “I was prescribing medicine I wouldn’t take myself and frustrated by the seemingly incurable state of our most prevalent, deadly and costly chronic diseases. Finally, I found Lifestyle Medicine, which is not only strongly evidence-based, but resonates with my desire to treat myself, my family and my patients more in accordance with nature’s guidance and, most importantly, addressing diseases from their root causes, rather than covering up symptoms. Best of all, this method empowers patients, rather than dictating dependence on our pharmaceutically-driven medical system.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Bozzone and Smith will be speaking at the Catoosa County Library about plant-based nutrition. The talk will include a food demonstration by Smith, who is a certified health coach, and a meal for attendees. There will also be a question and answer session and materials attendees can take home.
The event is open to ages 18 and up. A refundable $5 registration fee is required to hold your place. The fee will be refunded upon attending the event but is not refundable if you do not attend.
To reserve a space, stop by the Catoosa County Library to register and leave your deposit. There is a limit of 15 attendees for this workshop.
Catoosa County Library, 108 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold. Phone: 706-965-3600
To learn more about True Health Journey, visit https://www.mytruehealthjourney.com/