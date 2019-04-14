Bishop Guthrie came by today to let us know the event will be held next Sat., April 20, at 1 p.m. There will have over 1500 eggs and will give out prizes including "gold dollars". There should also be live music.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Ave., will hold Maundy Thursday services with Holy Communion on April 18 at 7 p.m. The service commemorates Jesus’ sharing the Last Supper with His disciples.Tenebrae Good Friday worship will be April 19 at 7 p.m. Tenebrae, a word meaning “darkness,” is a service wherein candles are extinguished as the story of the Crucifixion is read.
Covenant Presbyterian Church EPC, 1645 Cartersville Highway, will hold Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. on April 18. Communion will be held and attendees will be invited to “nail their sins to the cross.”
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St., will have spring revival with the Rev. James Baker, Macon, April 15-18 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd., will hold Maundy Thursday service with Communion will be held April 18 at 6 p.m. Good Friday service of light to dark will be held April 19 at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, activities include breakfast at 9 a.m., egg hunt at 10 a.m. and celebration of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m.
Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, will have an Easter egg hunt with over 5,000 eggs on April 20 at noon. A hot-dog lunch will precede the egg hunt.
Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., will present “Tenebrae: A Service of Darkness” by Hal H. Hopson April 18 in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. The Rome First Chancel choir and soloists accompanied by Julie Bearden Carver on organ and Jeannie Bastos on oboe will perform.
Rush Chapel Church, 1225 Rush Chapel Road, Easter sunrise service followed by breakfast will be held April 21 at 7 a.m.
St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 42 Ash St., Maundy Thursday will be observed with Holy Communion on April 18 at 6:30 p.m. On Good Friday, April 19, the church nave will be open for Stations of the Cross on April 19 at 5:45 p.m. with service at 6:30 p.m. Easter Day will be celebrated with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Refreshments and an egg hunt will follow.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St., A bilingual Holy Thursday Mass will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m. followed by Adoration from 8 p.m. to midnight on April 18. Good Friday services include Stations of the Cross and the Last Seven Words at 3 p.m. and bilingual Liturgy of the Cross at 7 p.m. on April 19. Bilingual Easter Vigil will be held April 20 at 8:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. Fourth Ave., Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m., Good Friday at noon and Easter Vigil at 9 p.m. on April 19. On Easter Sunday there will be services at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. with breakfast and children’s egg hunt between services.
Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Ave., will host community Holy Week services on April 15 with the Rev. Shari Rates, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, on April 16 with the Rev. John Herring, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, and April 17 with the Rev. Jeff Chadwick, First Presbyterian Church. Services will be at noon daily.
Silver Creek Presbyterian Church, 6 Old Rockmart Road, Lindale, will have sunrise worship service will at 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 21. A pancake and sausage breakfast prepared by the men of the church will follow. Traditional Easter worship service including the Flowering of the Cross will be held at 11 a.m.