In honor of approaching Earth Day, I wanted to write something special for this column. And when trying to come up with a fresh idea, I started to think about memories I’ve had outside, in nature, on a hike or walk, enjoying the sights, sounds and species around me. To celebrate my relationship with the earth, at the risk of sounding like a hippie, I’m going to describe a few moments that have stood out to me as ones where I’ve found a renewed appreciation for this planet.
One of my favorite moments I’ve ever had in my life is when my sister and two of my best friends were visiting me during my year abroad. We decided to go on a Whale Watch tour to explore the New Zealand marine life while we were all together. So the four of us jumped on a tour boat, watched a quick introductory video on boat safety, and we were soon miles off of the coast into the Pacific Ocean. Within a span of about 20 minutes, I noticed the boat was turning around so I looked in the direction we were heading and right in time, I saw two orca fins surfacing. A mother and son duo was traveling away from the coast, and our boat was right beside them. My sister and friends were taking a billion pictures a minute, but all I could do was just stare at the two killer whales, peacefully swimming together. Then, to make the moment even more unbelievable, a pod of about 200 Dusky dolphins came our way, flaunting with flips and high jumps. Being with three people I love while experiencing that was one of the most incredible moments I’ve ever had.
During a summer I spent in Colorado, a few friends and I decided to go camping one Friday after we got off work. We drove to a campsite where we set up our hammocks next to a stream (not even stopping to think it might have made for a cold night) and made a fire. I remember laughing as I watched my friend John try to set up a mosquito net in his already too-high hammock as Matt played covers of Taylor Swift songs, and everyone eventually trailed off to sleep. But the moment of that trip I especially loved was waking up at 4 a.m. and driving into the Rocky Mountain National Park, parking along Trail Ridge Road at Rainbow Curve and watching the sunrise from behind the mountains. Still bundled up in our sleeping bags, partially frozen from the night before, that sunrise was one of the most beautiful ones I’ve ever seen. Another Colorado-related moment was when I went to the Great Sand Dunes National Park. I was with the same friends as before, and we had driven down to southern Colorado, once again, after work, and arrived at the park around midnight. We were camping again and it was in the middle of the summer, but in order to get to the campsite, we had to park our cars, grab our gear and climb what seemed like 20 sand dunes. It was around 1 a.m. by the time we set up our tents, and in the cool of the dunes, we fell asleep within minutes. The next morning when we woke up, we tramped around (as “hiked” isn’t the best word for climbing across sand mountains), played Frisbee and made lunch. My friend Jack had even brought a golf club and practiced his swing, hitting golf balls off the top of the highest peak in our area (thankfully in the opposite direction as our tents). While it was a landscape I had never experienced before, going to the Dunes with some people I’m still friends with today was an experience that I will remember for a while. As a part of a class I took, I visited an intentional community, Ngatiawa River Monastery, and stayed there for a couple of days with our class. One day during our stay, we had to help work in the gardens to offset the cost of our visit. So, with some of my friends, and some Ngatiawa leaders, we headed to a few raised beds on their property. While we were weeding around the lettuce and kale, it started to sprinkle and then started raining pretty heavily – the garden got muddy, fairly fast. But instead of running inside, we threw on our rain jackets and rain boots, slipped around in the mud, and played in puddles like we were kids. In a valley surrounded by mountains and in the midst of pouring rain, I enjoyed a moment in nature most might try to avoid.
While I’m still young and I’m sure I’ll have many more experiences enjoying nature and the beauties that this earth offers, these are a few I’ve already had. And in honor of Earth Day, I hope these memories inspire readers to recall moments when they best appreciated this wonderful planet.