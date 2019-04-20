Two of Calhoun City Schools’ environmental advocates will celebrate Earth Day with their classes and encourage earth care and sustainability for the generation that will become tomorrow’s leaders.
Donny Robertson and Angie Gravitt are both a part of the Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful movement, both teach for Calhoun City Schools and both teach about environmental care. But that’s not the only thing they have in common – for these two educators, Monday will not be just an ordinary school day for them.
April 22, which is also known as Earth Day, is a day that both Gravitt and Robertson will be inviting students to celebrate the environment, raise awareness and participate in related activities. And while they teach at different schools, they each have plans to make the day special.
The first Earth Day took place in 1970, soon after a significant shift in the U.S. government’s approach to environmental preservation, including legislation like the Clean Air Act and the National Environmental Policy Act. The international holiday has gained recognition over the almost 50 years since it began and it symbolizes environmental protection and awareness.
Gravitt, who is known at Calhoun Elementary as the “Green Queen” of the campus, has been an advocate for educating her students on environmental ethics and the importance of recycling, reducing, reusing and replanting.
This year, budgeting restrictions have postponed some of the major projects for Calhoun Primary and Elementary Schools’ Earth Day, but Gravitt, who works as a gifted teacher, isn’t letting that limit students from still participating in the holiday.
Traditionally, Earth Day is celebrated at the school’s complex by a school-wide planting day spearheaded by Gravitt that brings students outside, working in raised gardens, mulching trees and planting bushes and shrubs. And though this year might look different than the past few, Gravitt said she still has a lot planned for Monday.
“We’ll be planting summertime vegetables in raised beds like tomatoes, peppers and strawberries,” Gravitt said. “Also, we’ll be cleaning up around the blueberry bushes we planted in the fall, putting pine straw around them and spreading mulch around the baby trees we planted last spring.”
Gravitt has already gotten a number of teachers on board with her plans, some of whom are planting terrariums and using recyclable materials to create planters for their classrooms. She also anticipates students will be mulching around bushes and trees.
Promoting environmental education through the clubs she sponsors and Bee TV – the complex’s morning news show – Gravitt has been vocally passionate about sustainability for years now, increasing the variety of materials the complex recycles.
“One of the things that’s most important as we’re planting raised beds and growing food is for students to understand food comes from the earth,” Gravitt said. “It seems so foreign to them, but my hope is through farm to table education, we can teach kids this is how it happens – you put it in the dirt, it grows and you eat it.”
Gravitt also said making sure students understand “this is our only earth” is a crucial part of education, raising awareness among the youngest in our society. As one of the school’s champions for environmental activism, Gravitt not only tries to inspire her students to help “make things better for the earth,” but also to create a movement of awareness.
Earth Day is a great day for her to do that, she said, and on Monday, she will be leading students and staff alike in her planned day of hands-on demonstrations of environmental care.
Robertson, who teaches science at Calhoun Middle School, said students from an elective he teaches, “Going Green,” will be presenting information to other classes to promote waste reduction and recycling, aiming to open the eyes of students unaware of the current environmental crisis.
“The impact that our irresponsibility has on the environment is well-documented and when students and staff alike realize $11.5 billion is spent in America picking up litter, it disturbs you,” Robertson said. “We should want to leave the world a better place than when we found it.”
Through his class, Robertson has seen students becoming more considerate of their habits after learning about how they individually impact the world around them. As a way of helping his class understand the crisis at hand, he often poses the question, “If you were given one cellphone to last you the rest of your life, would you take better care of it?”
“News flash, we have one earth,” Robertson said. “We need to raise a generation of forward thinkers that are not stuck in a box and know that the Earth does not thrive when being abused.”
Robertson’s students will be presenting scientifically-proven facts and related information to other classes in the hopes of exposing them to the necessity of environmental friendliness.
Both Robertson and Gravitt view Earth Day as a day to highlight the work of their respective schools and students, yet they each are regularly engaging their students and co-workers in recycling habits, challenging them to seek out opportunities to be practicing the four “R’s.”
Gravitt sends kids from her Rota Kids club around the complex once a week to collect recycled paper, cardboard, aluminum cans and even dried out white board markers. Robertson also carves out class time for students to gather recycling, pick up litter in the hallway and clean the campus.
“We want to be excellent leaders and not just sit on the sidelines and let someone do it for us,” Robertson said. “We model behavior in hopes that others are encouraged and want to join the cause.”