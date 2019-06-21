CRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at four sites that included Grizzard Park, Euharlee Road, Neel's Landing off of US 411 and Heritage Park on June 20, 2019. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that 69.7 cfu/100mL of E.coli were present at Grizzard Park, 38.1 cfu/100mL were present at Euharlee Road, 25.6 cfu/100mL were present at Neel's Landing, and that 193.5 cfu/100mL of E.coli were present at Heritage Park. This means that the amount of E.coli found at each site, with the exception of Grizzard Park, is considered safe for recreational use by the state of Georgia. The levels of E. coli found at Heritage Park are considered to be a moderate risk of illness.