A dump truck hauling gravel southbound on U.S. 411 Friday afternoon turned over, spilling the rock and causing the highway to be blocked for hours.
Motorists right behind the truck said it appeared as if the driver, Thomas Cosby Jr., 58, of Rockmart, veered off the shoulder and then over-corrected, causing the load of gravel to shift and flip the truck over onto the highway.
The road was completely blocked for several hours right at the North Cave Spring city limits until the rock could be cleared and the dump truck righted.
Cosby was able to be extricated from the cab and was taken to a local medical center, but did not appear to be critically injured.
Two arrested with Schedule II controlled substance
A Floyd County man and Polk County woman face felony charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance at a location in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Lynn Sorrells, 34, of 166 Martin Road, Rockmart, and Christopher Wade Garrett, 32, of 15 Windy Hill Road, Silver Creek, were arrested Friday afternoon at a location on Craton Road after going on another person's property without permission. Both Sorrells and Garrett allegedly stole an undisclosed item from the property and obstructed officers once police arrived at the scene.
Officers also recovered undisclosed drugs from the man and woman.
Sorrells and Garrett are each charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanors for theft, criminal trespassing and hindering an investigation.
Man arrested with synthetic pot
A Rome man was arrested Friday morning in north Rome and charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alford Eugene Henderson, 57, of 302 Kingston Ave., was picked up on Calhoun Avenue around 7:45 Friday morning after police found a quantity of synthetic marijuana in his right pants pocket.
Rome man arrested on possession of meth charge
A Rome man faces a felony possession of methamphetamine charge after being questioned by officers in East Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terry Leon Busby, 54, of 216 E. 20th St., was arrested at his residence Friday night after a sheriff's deputy found him to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Choking incident leads to aggravated assault charge
A Rome man has been charged with felony aggravated assault for choking a woman during an altercation on Feb. 24.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tavarus Tajuan Watkins, 36, of 5 Sandy Beach Terrace, is accused of choking a woman with his bare hands during an altercation at a home on Sandy Beach Terrace in Rome between 8 and 8:30 p.m. on the night of Feb. 24.
Watkins was also charged with simple battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Report: Woman attempts to sneak cell phone out of store in her pants
A woman faces a felony theft by shoplifting charge for allegedly attempting to leave an undisclosed store with an unpurchased cell phone in the waistband of her pants on Feb. 26.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Reene Bates, 37, of 301 Avenue C, Lindale, tried to swipe a Samsung Galaxy cell phone around 4 p.m. on Feb. 26, however the warrant for her arrest does not indicate where the theft occurred. The warrant does state she passed all points of purchase with the phone in her pants and that the entire incident was captured on store security video.