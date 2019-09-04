A Cartersville man now faces a felony drug charge after a GBI analysis of drugs seized on April 7 confirmed the presence of heroin.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary William Crowe, 34, of 14 Walnut Lane, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. The drugs were seized from Crowe near the intersection of Morrison Campground Road and Kerce Road.
Crowe was being held Wednesday with a bond set at $5,700.
Alabama couple arrested on fugitive from justice charges
An Alabama couple await extradition after being arrested in Rome on fugitive from justice charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Ray Wilbanks Jr., 39, of 1801 Adamsburg Road, Fort Payne, and Wendy Wilbanks, 42, of 807 Alabama Ave., Fort Payne, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon and identified as fugitives from DeKalb County, Alabama.
Wendy Wilbanks is wanted on a failure to appear warrant involving drug charges. Charles Wilbanks is wanted on a felony theft of property warrant.
4 facing drug charges after Task Force raid
Four Floyd County residents are facing felony drug charges after the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday at an Old Dalton Road home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Three of the people arrested live in the house at 728 Old Dalton Road: Matthew Richard Pasley, 30; Tyler Huston Pasley, 25; and Kayla Marie Wheelock, 19.
A search warrant turned up a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales, a glass pipe with meth residue and numerous empty capsules used to ingest drugs. An infant also was in the residence.
The Pasleys and Wheelock are each charged with felony meth possession, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of tools to commit a crime. They're also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related items and reckless conduct.
They were being held Wednesday night without bond.
Another person in the house — William Andrew Johnson, 29, of 3121 Old Calhoun Road — is charged with felony meth possession. He's also being held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
Report: Woman shoplifted from Hobby Lobby
A Calhoun woman was in jail without bond Wednesday night, charged with felony shoplifting.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Amber Michelle Hensley, 27, of 316 N. Sequoyah Circle in Calhoun, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she shoplifted more than $1,000 worth of items from Hobby Lobby, 192 Shorter Ave., and drove away.
A theft of property valued at more than $500 is a felony and Hensley is charged with felony shoplifting. She's also charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.