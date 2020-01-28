ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream star Angel McCoughtry, a two-time WNBA scoring champion, is testing free agency for the first time in her career.
McCoughtry missed last season with a knee injury. She has reached an agreement with the Dream, which will not use its core designation to retain exclusive negotiating rights with the 33-year-old veteran. McCoughtry is an unrestricted free agent.
Other top WNBA players who have received max $215,000 contracts under the core designation are Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury, Tina Charles of the New York Liberty and Skylar Diggins-Smith of Dallas. Diggins-Smith said Sunday she hopes to play with another team after missing last season.
McCoughtry has returned from torn ligaments in her left knee to play for Dynamo Kursk in Russia in this WNBA offseason. She is on the USA women’s national team roster.
McCoughtry, a two-time Olympian, was the No. 1 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2009 WNBA draft. She has been the face of the Dream her full career and has averaged 19.5 points per game for her career. She led the league in scoring in 2012 and 2013.
Major League Baseball
Source: Astros working on deal with Baker as managerHOUSTON — Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.
The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13, just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
Baker’s hiring is a sign the AL champions want to bring an old-school mentality and stern presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.
A three-time National League Manager of the Year, Baker last managed the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.
► Ryan Zimmerman and the World Series champion Washington Nationals finalized a $2 million, one-year contract on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old first baseman, who has spent his entire 15-year big league career with the Nationals, can earn $3 million in performance bonuses.
Injuries limited Zimmerman to 52 games and a .257 average with six homers and 27 RBIs last year, but he was a key contributor in the postseason. He homered in Game 4 of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pedro Báez and in the World Series opener off Houston’s Gerrit Cole.
Minor League Baseball
House resolution proposed against contracting teamsWASHINGTON — Four members of the House of Representatives introduced a resolution Wednesday urging Major League Baseball not to follow through with its proposal to eliminate 42 current minor league teams.
MLB made the proposal last year to the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body of the minors, during negotiations for a Professional Baseball Agreement to replace the deal that expires after the 2020 season.
MLB wants to cut short-season leagues and reduce the number of farm teams each big league club affiliates with. It has proposed replacing the eliminated minor league teams with a not yet defined Dream League, somewhat similar to collegiate summer leagues.
The resolution was introduced by Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.; David McKinley, R-W. Va.; Max Rose, D-N.Y.; and Mike Simpson, R- Idaho.
The text says the House “supports the preservation of minor league baseball in 160 American communities” and it “recognizes the unique social, economic, and historic contributions that minor league baseball has made to American life and culture.”