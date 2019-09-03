DragonCon in Atlanta brings in people from all around the globe to dress up as their favorite characters and celebrate the diversity of fandom. Even people close to home make the trip annually to take part.
Jax Madden of Taylorsville, a software company product manager, has been coming to Dragon Con for about a decade and has been costuming for about 15 years.
Her favorite outfit is her mermaid and enjoys being recognized by children when she does an Ariel version of it.
“They get really excited and their eyes light up,” she said. “There’s nothing better than that feeling.”
This year, she marched in the Dragon Con parade with the Society for Creative Anachronism, a medieval recreation group.
The five-day event was expected to bring an estimated 85,000 people to downtown Atlanta during the 2019 Labor Day weekend to celebrate various types of science fiction, fantasy and pop culture.