The Queen City of the Highlands, has been coined to describe LaFayette for years, but is it a weakness? Could it be outdated? Should it be changed? These are just some of the questions that were asked at the City of LaFayette council meeting that took place on Thursday, Nov.14.
DDA members Ann Smith, Julie Carter and Chris Finkbone headed up the discussion on the current lackluster state of the city limit signs, siting that they have become faded and dirty. The city had tried to have them cleaned to no avail.
“We would like to replace the old city limit signs with something more updated, with more color and make it eye-catching to make a good impression.” DDA Member Ann Smith said.
Linda Derrick, a graphic artist who grew up in LaFayette volunteered to do the art work for the signs and presented five different sign ideas to the council. Each sign incorporates the “Bee” to carry on the theme of the Honey Bee Festival that the City of LaFayette is becoming known for.
“The challenge was to redesign the existing city limit signs. The existing signs are small and difficult to see. It would be best if they could be replaced with larger signs with night time reflective material,” Derrick said.
“We would need to use the same “Bee” and same “type face” across the city to create a uniting theme.” Derrick said.
The council discussed rotating all five signs on different highways instead of settling on just one sign to be permanent.
“I like the idea of rotating the signs instead of seeing the same ones all the time,” Councilwoman Judy Meeks said.
The subject of re-vamping the signs brought up the even more encompassing subject of re-branding the city itself at the same time.
“Using tactical urbanism is a lighter and cheaper opportunity to test how the community would respond to improvements to the city,” DDA member, Julie Carter said.
“We all move within these spaces in our community. We need to think about what will make us happy and proud to live here. Tactical urbanism is about testing ideas to see what people like,” Carter said.
According to the slides shown at the meeting there are several cities that are already using tactical urbanism to incorporate new and vibrant ideas into their social landscapes.
“I like the idea of the testing because it doesn't commit you to it. Once we as a community make a decision for what the brand for this city is going to be, it’s not going to work unless we stick to it year after year,” Ty Williford said.
“The city is in a rennassaise mode. It’s ready for new development and a new image.” Derrick said.