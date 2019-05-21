May 18, 2019 marked the 47th annual Down Home Days festival in Chickamauga.
Upon walking through the downtown area, the sounds of bluegrass, folk, and acoustic music rang in the ears of visitors as they perused in each of the vendor booths. Among these booths were a farmer's market, craft, food, and art vendors from all over the area.
Among these vendors were 423 Plantery, Kat's Tees and Jewelry, Centerpost Embroidery, and many others. Succulents, painted jewelry, local coffee and tea, and many other exciting and unique items abounded.
Local artists played live music on two stages on either side of the festival. The day's acts covered several genres. Headlining the festival was the Stephen Busie Band, whose members say are inspired by John Mayer, Ray Charles, and Stevie Ray Vaughn. Artists such as Alyssa Goins, New Grass Express, and Kimi Carter also graced the stages at the event.
Chickamauga Lions Club conducts two major fundraising projects each year, Down Home Days and the annual Steak Dinner and Cash Giveaway. Down Home Days is held in the spring each year and is one of the most popular events in the area. With the cooperation of the City of Chickamauga, the main part of town is made available for arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, games and entertainment.
Some of the most well-known performers at Down Home Days include Andy Griggs, Cody McCarver, Luke Bryan, Confederate Railroad, The Clark Family, Montgomery Gentry, Ricky Skaggs, Charlie Daniels, Chris Cagle, Rebecca Lynn Howard, and Ronnie Milsap.
The Chickamauga Lions Club is a member of Lions Clubs International, the largest and most active service organization in the world. LCI has 1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs serving in 200 countries and geographic areas. Lions are men and women who volunteer their time and energy for humanitarian causes.