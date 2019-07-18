The Rome Building Inspection office is currently reviewing plans for a new Dollar Tree which will be located in the building that formerly housed Rite Aid drug store at 2005 Maple Avenue, near East 20th Street.
Dollar Tree stores are currently located at 104 Hicks Drive, in Gala Plaza at the intersection of Redmond Circle and Shorter Avenue, and on an out-parcel in front of the Mount Berry Mall.
The Ooltewah-Tennessee based retailer plans to gut the interior of the Rite-Aid and completely renovate the existing building.
The general sales area includes more than 11,200 square feet of space with a mezzanine that is over 600 square feet. The stock room has more than 3,400 square feet of storage.
The company plans to have one manager on duty during each shift along with a couple of cashiers and a stocker.
At this point, a timetable for the renovation and potential opening of the store has not been determined.
Four local restaurants make Georgia's 100 Plates
The Rome area hit the jackpot this year with four local menu favorites claiming spots on the Georgia's Top 100 Plates for 2019 list.
The half-pound Wicked Pimina Burger from Harvest Moon Cafe, the El Fuego from Jamwich, the Prime rib at Linde Marie's Steakhouse on the Square in Cave Spring and the ribeye from the Rice House at the Barnsley Resort in Adairsville were all singled out by the Explore Georgia website.
The hot pimento cheese known as “Wicked Pimina” is legendary around Rome town, and the state found that the black Angus beef from Georgia’s Lyons Bridge Farm is a worthy vessel.
Last year, customers gobbled up more than 15,000 of the El Fuego sandwiches at Jamwich featuring salty bacon, sweet strawberry jam, creamy avocado, sharp aged cheddar, and spicy buffalo chicken between slices of jalapeño cornmeal bread.
Linde Marie’s prime rib has prompted a lot of diners to rearrange their schedules to get the beef which is served only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The prime rib is served with house au jus and horseradish sauce and frequently sells out, to the dismay of late diners.
The Rice House ribeye comes from grass-fed Brasstown Beef. It typically comes from “yard-to-fork” accompaniments— the first crop of potatoes and Swiss chard from Tucker Farms on the Oostanaula River between Rome and Calhoun, for example.
Fruit truck coming to Rome
Fresh Georgia peaches and Washington cherries will be delivered to Rome on Thursday, July 25. The Fresh Farms truck will be at the Tractor Supply, 420 Cartersville Highway from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Fresh Farms, which is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, works with farmers that hand-pick and ship fruit from their orchards to communities across the country in order to bring fresh produce directly to local families.
“We are truly empowering consumers to demand fresh, higher-quality produce without the high costs typically found in the farm-to-table movement,” said Mitchell Olson, marketing director of Fresh Farms in a press release.
Fruit from Fresh Farms can be ordered online at freshfarmsusa.com and picked up at the truck when it comes to each city. In addition to ordering online, each truck will have fruit that can be purchased directly on the day of delivery.
“With our simple farm-to-family business model, we source the best fruit directly from the farmers, load it up and bring it straight to local families to take home and enjoy,” said Olson.