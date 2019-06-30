Four local teams participated in Georgia State Dizzy Dean tournaments over the weekend of June 21-23 and three baseball teams and one softball team were all sent home after their opening-round games in the single elimination brackets.
In the 8-under state softball tournament in Carroll County, Chickamauga, seeded fourth in the 10-team bracket, fell to fifth-seeded Heard County in the opening round after losing to Bremen and defeating Gilmer County in pool play.
Also in Carroll County, Boynton was the only local team in the 7-year-old sanctioned state baseball tournament. Boynton fell to Kennesaw and Albany in pool play before being eliminated by Eastside in the first round of bracket play on Sunday.
The Ringgold Tigers tested themselves in the 9-year-old sanctioned state baseball tournament in Canton. Ringgold dropped pool games to the Murphey Candler Blue Sox and Tallapoosa on Saturday before falling to the AYBA Eagles in bracket play on Sunday.
And in North Cherokee County, the 11-year-old LaFayette Blue Jays tied Canton in a pool game on Friday before losing to Murphey Candler Gold on Saturday. They matched up with the Acworth Warriors in the opening round of bracket play on Sunday, but were sent home with a loss.
This past weekend, at the 5-year-old sanctioned state tournament at North Cherokee, Fort Oglethorpe split a pair of pool games, losing to Hopewell, but rebounding to beat the Canton Noles. Meanwhile, Ringgold dropped two pool games to Acworth and Eastside. Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold would match up in the first round of the single-elimination brackets on Sunday. Fort Oglethorpe would win the game, but fell in their next game to the Canton Stingers.
It was a tough tournament for three local teams in the 6-year-old sanctioned state tournament in Carroll County.
The Boynton Bombers lost both pool games to Acworth Orange and the Oregon Park Sharks. The LFO Warriors fell to host Carroll County and the AYBA Eagles, while the Boynton Generals lost to the Canton Stingers and the Eastside Thunder. Then in single-elimination bracket play, the Bombers lost to Acworth Orange, LFO fell to Hopewell and the Generals were downed by Oregon Park, all in Sunday’s first round.
At 8-year-old sanctioned tournament in Canton, the North Georgia Nationals won a pool game against Sandy Springs on Friday, but were edged by Kennesaw on Saturday before losing to South Cherokee in bracket play. Meanwhile, Boynton lost its pool game to the Eastside Lightning before dropping a game to Hall American in the brackets.
Closer to home, the Boynton Young Guns split their two pool games in the 10-year-old sanctioned tournament at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold. Boynton slipped past Acworth on Thursday, but were beaten by Villa Rica on Friday. Meanwhile, the LaFayette Rangers went 0-2 in pool play, losing to Sandy Springs on Thursday and falling to White County on Friday.
In single-elimination bracket play on Saturday, Boynton lost to Fannin County, while LaFayette was taken down by eventual champion Druid Hills.
Boynton Recreation also played host to Dizzy Dean state invitational tournaments for 6-year-olds and 12-year-olds this past weekend.
The four-team 6-year-old invitational tournament got going on Friday with the Chickamauga Dodgers scoring a thrilling victory over the Canton Noles in pool play before beating them again in the first round of the double-elimination brackets on Saturday morning. However, Chickamauga would fall to East Cherokee in the next round on Saturday afternoon before being eliminated by Canton on Sunday. Canton would go on to win the tournament.
And in the 12-year-old invitational tournament, Acworth downed Murray County, two games to one, in a best-of-three series.