Lewis DiPrima opened DiPrima's Shoes in Rome as a shoe repair shop in 1959. Now, 60 years later, another DiPrima's Shoes store sits on W.C. Bryant Parkway in Calhoun and sells everything from shoes and boots to apparel, handbags and accessories.
Owners Judy Sloan, Susan Elphingstone and Maria Holbert said they are in the midst of remodeling the Calhoun location, as they had previously done in Rome. The new face-lift will give the store an updated appearance, but will not change the quality of what has been sold at DiPrimas over the last six decades.
"We are a local, family-owned business that sells name brand, quality footwear and specializes in work and comfort," Sloan said. "That won't change."
DiPrima's Shoes will be taking part in downtown Calhoun's Open House event on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To celebrate the holidays, select brands will be 10 to 20 percent-off in store.
Regular business hours for DiPrima's are Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the business or their holiday sales, call 706-629-5365. The store is located at 117 W.C. Bryant Parkway.