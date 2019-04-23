While high school seniors on the cusp of graduating and moving on to college give ample thought to their college majors, many are likely to change majors at least once after enrolling in a college or university. According to the University of La Verne, between 50 and 70 percent of college students change majors at least once, and many of them will change their majors three times before they graduate. The University also reports that 50 percent of college graduates pursue careers that are not related to their majors. Career and personality assessments can help students determine which subjects they may want to study upon enrolling in a college or university. Such assessments can help students discover their interests, and then students can work with advisors and career counselors at their colleges or universities to find majors that align with those interests. High school seniors on their way to college in the coming months can rest easy that, even if they don't know what to study when they arrive on college campuses this fall, many of their fellow freshmen are equally uncertain.
Most Popular
Articles
- Baker to serve eight years
- Sheriff’s office employee fired, then arrested
- Fire marshal: 2 arrests made in Craton Road arson case
- Rome man facing federal drug charges in bust near school
- Rome City Commission to decide on Kmart TAD, redevelopment on East Third Street
- Chick-fil-A distribution center coming to Cartersville
- Walker County gets in on film action
- Former Rome probation officer sentenced to serve six years in prison
- Funeral services Saturday for Evon Billups
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday, April 21, 8 p.m.