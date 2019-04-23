Countries around the world emphasize the importance of educating their young people. In spite of the importance of education, not every locality has the same level of resources for the people in need. Some countries excel at educating their young people, and their policies may contribute to the higher rates of high school graduation. The following is a ranking of countries with the highest high school graduation rates (or applicable equivalent), courtesy of data compiled by Insider Monkey.
1. Portugal: 96%
2. Slovenia: 96%
3. Finland: 95%
4. Japan: 95%
5. United Kingdom: 92%
6. Ireland: 91%
7. Norway: 91%
8. New Zealand: 90%
9. Switzerland: 90%
10. Iceland: 89%