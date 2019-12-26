Anyone who doesn’t believe in the old adage that hard works pays off has obviously never met Devin Henderson.
Because few athletes in any sport have made as big of a jump over the past two or three years as the LaFayette High School cross country standout.
As a sophomore, Henderson’s times began to drop toward the end of the season. He would break 19 minutes twice, including a season-low of 18:28 at the Region 6-AAAA championships, to eventually give him a season average of 19:13.
Then as a junior, breaking 19 minutes became something of the norm. However, late in the year, he would break through the next wall. He took third at the Walker County Championship with a 17:56 to break 18 minutes for the first time and followed that up with a 17:48 (fourth place overall) at the 6-AAAA Championships, one of the fastest times ever recorded in LHS history.
He would qualify as an individual for the Class 4A State Championships and crossed the tape in 19:15 to average 18:44 for the season.
And ever more improvement would come in his final season in Orange-and-Black.
Henderson would record five top-five finishes, including a win at the 2019 Walker County Championships (17:52). It would one of four races in which he broke 18 minutes, including a 17:39 in a race in Gainesville, a season and career-best 17:26 the Baylor School and a 17:54 (fifth place overall) at the 6-AAAA meet.
Once again, he was LaFayette’s lone qualifier for state and in Carrollton he would turn in an 18:41 to give him an average time of 18:21 for the season.
Today, he is being honored as the 2019 Walker County Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It feels pretty good,” grinned Henderson, who is also a defensive standout on the Ramblers’ soccer team in the spring. “My freshman year, I never expected to be as good of a runner as I am now and this past season has been my best season ever. My freshman year, I wouldn’t have imagined that I’d be LaFayette’s lone runner at state two years in a row.”
Henderson said something “just clicked” in the offseason leading up to his senior season.
“I don’t know what it was,” he said. “But I really wanted to break 17:30 this year and at (the Front Runner Championships) Baylor, I did that. I didn’t do as well as I wanted to at state, but I’m glad I made it there again.”