010120_CCN_DevinHenderson.jpg

Anyone who doesn’t believe in the old adage that hard works pays off has obviously never met Devin Henderson.

Because few athletes in any sport have made as big of a jump over the past two or three years as the LaFayette High School cross country standout.

As a sophomore, Henderson’s times began to drop toward the end of the season. He would break 19 minutes twice, including a season-low of 18:28 at the Region 6-AAAA championships, to eventually give him a season average of 19:13.

Then as a junior, breaking 19 minutes became something of the norm. However, late in the year, he would break through the next wall. He took third at the Walker County Championship with a 17:56 to break 18 minutes for the first time and followed that up with a 17:48 (fourth place overall) at the 6-AAAA Championships, one of the fastest times ever recorded in LHS history.

He would qualify as an individual for the Class 4A State Championships and crossed the tape in 19:15 to average 18:44 for the season.

And ever more improvement would come in his final season in Orange-and-Black.

Henderson would record five top-five finishes, including a win at the 2019 Walker County Championships (17:52). It would one of four races in which he broke 18 minutes, including a 17:39 in a race in Gainesville, a season and career-best 17:26 the Baylor School and a 17:54 (fifth place overall) at the 6-AAAA meet.

Once again, he was LaFayette’s lone qualifier for state and in Carrollton he would turn in an 18:41 to give him an average time of 18:21 for the season.

Today, he is being honored as the 2019 Walker County Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.

“It feels pretty good,” grinned Henderson, who is also a defensive standout on the Ramblers’ soccer team in the spring. “My freshman year, I never expected to be as good of a runner as I am now and this past season has been my best season ever. My freshman year, I wouldn’t have imagined that I’d be LaFayette’s lone runner at state two years in a row.”

Henderson said something “just clicked” in the offseason leading up to his senior season.

“I don’t know what it was,” he said. “But I really wanted to break 17:30 this year and at (the Front Runner Championships) Baylor, I did that. I didn’t do as well as I wanted to at state, but I’m glad I made it there again.”

Recommended for you