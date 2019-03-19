The Rome-Floyd County Development Authority formally ratified an intergovernmental agreement with Rome and Floyd County to assume to role of lead agency for the recruitment of new industry to Rome Tuesday.
The change has been in the works for nearly six months however during the agency's meeting Tuesday, City manager Sammy Rich and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord both indicated it was reasonable to continue funding of the Chamber's efforts to bring new jobs to the community until a new executive director of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority is brought online. "Jamie and I haven't talked about a timeline," Rich said. He suggested it might be practical to expect someone could be hired and on the job within 120 days.
In the meantime, heather Seckman and Ken Wright at the Rome-Floyd Chamber are continuing to work leads and respond the existing industry about potential expansion. Seckman is in meetings with site selection consultants in Chicago this week.
The job posting for the position is expected to be out within a matter of days. "We'll know a lot in about 30 days," said Jimmy Byars, chairman of the authority. "There are people out there that may have interest in us."
McCord told authority members Tuesday that Georgia Power had submitted a list of about 60 properties in Floyd County that might be available for acquisition for industrial development purposes. Several years ago, county commissioners decided to cash flow the 2013 SPLOST package and that the bulk of the money for acquisition of the land was set aside on the back end of the collection schedule. He said that the end of 2018, about $900,000 was in the account and he anticipated that close to $5 million would be available by mid-summer.. "We've got a lot of land in Floyd County, but there's not a lot that is available," McCord said.
The county manager said a little over $3 million of the 2013 SPLOST money for economic development had already been used for acquisition of smaller parcels and grading work.
Auditor Kirk Jarrett pointed out that a lot of land in Floyd County has been set aside in conservation easements and cannot be developed if a federally designated easement had been created. He said Floyd County and Thomas County lead the state in land set aside for permanent greenspace.
Rich said state-authorized easements could be broken if a penalty and taxes were paid off, however authority member Elaine Abercrombie, chair of the Rome Floyd Chamber board of directors said breaking any conservation easement could be a public relations nightmare.