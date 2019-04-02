The Development Authority of Gordon County focuses its efforts on developing industrial sites, recruiting new businesses to the area and helping existing businesses to expand their operation.
Founded in 1975 to develop trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities for local and state business, the Development Authority of Gordon County is the loudest voice for economic growth in the business community. Historically, the Development Authority has sponsored the Chamber’s Booster Breakfast to inform citizens about local government issues and activities. This year, Kathy Johnson, the president and chief executive officer of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority of Gordon County, announced that 2018 had been a pivotal one for the local business community, showing great strides in certain arenas and potential for growth in other areas.
“It is my pleasure to represent the Development Authority of Gordon County and begin today’s presentation with a community dashboard and a brief illustrative overview of the recent developments,” Johnson announced. “These projects reflect growth in commercial retail, housing, infrastructure, and industrial locations and expansions.”
“The Development Authority of Gordon County supported community-wide growth projects last year, including Calhoun City Schools, Floor Trend USA, Gordon Industrial Park, Highway 53 Bypass, LG Hausys, Love's Travel Stops, Manassas Polymers, Mannington Mills, Mullinax Truss and Supply, Nagel Paper, Old Mill Townhomes, Pilgrim’s Pride, Racemark International, and Rockbridge Church,” Johnson continued.
Calhoun City Schools retained Momon Construction to build a new central office with a community room on property located in downtown Calhoun, and that groundbreaking took place on Nov. 14, 2018. The property is located on North Wall Street, directly across from the Gordon County Historical Society.
Floor Trend is opening the first manufacturing operation in the United States headquartered in China. It implements new processing systems utilizing bamboo and cork. The project represented a $30 million investment and will create at least 100 new jobs.
Gordon Industrial Park is the community’s newest industrial park. A spec building with 252,000 square feet on a 23-acre tract is currently under construction. Two remaining tracts are available totaling 217 acres.
The LG Hausys Autoskin expansion opened in 2016 but was recently featured in the Electric Cities of Georgia Office of Economic & Community Development end-of-year publication. That publication identified Georgia infrastructure as second best in the nation. There is also an additional site planned on a 65-acre tract north of the Gordon Industrial Park.
The Love’s Travel Stop project will put the chain’s 450th store in Calhoun. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores provides drivers with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase fuels, foods, travel items and electronics while also providing restaurant offerings and a variety of services for customers on the road. Love’s addition will result in three motor fuel centers located in Calhoun-Gordon County.
Manassas Polymers opened a new location on Executive Drive. The company consistently produces the cleanest, highest-quality, unfilled nylon reprocessed pellets on the market. Before processing, raw materials are thoroughly checked and identified to ensure exact standards are met. Nylon polymer reprocessed pellets can be melted and shaped for use in plastic applications or extruded as fiber for use in the textile industry.
Mannington Mills purchased a 78-acre site and will expand upon the company’s presence in the Gordon County area. Then Gov. Nathan Deal announced in August 2018 that Mannington Mills, a flooring manufacturer, will create 200 more jobs and invest $42 million in Calhoun by 2021.
“Georgia’s economic environment and skilled workforce continue to provide businesses like Mannington Mills with opportunities for growth and innovation,” said Deal. “Mannington Mills has had a large footprint in northwest Georgia for years and I am proud to see this partnership continue. This expansion is a testament to Georgia’s business-friendly environment that encourages growth by companies already located here. I applaud Mannington Mills for its investment and for creating even more high-quality manufacturing jobs in this community and we look forward to the company’s continued success in Calhoun.”
Mullinax Truss and Supply built on property located on U.S. 411 in Fairmount/Ranger. The company has been in business 43 years and has been consistently recognized as one of the finest roof truss manufacturing facilities in Georgia.
Nagel Paper is headquartered in Michigan, but recently purchased property in Calhoun for future, undefined expansion. The company has been in business since 1924, making it one of the nation’s oldest family owned converting operations in the country. It produces canisters, tubes, and cores for a variety of business sectors.
Old Mill Townhomes are under construction and the Lake Pointe Realty expansion offers high-end housing with beautiful mountain views. The gated community will offer swim and tennis facilities, a maintenance-free lifestyle and four different floor plans. Convenient to the downtown area and nearby schools, the property offers easy interstate access.
Last year, Pilgrim’s Pride confirmed it would create at least 25 new jobs and invest $40 million in a new feed mill to be located on U.S. 411 in Ranger. Johnson and the Development Authority negotiated the project with Pilgrim’s Pride Project Manager Ray Powell.
Operating under parent company JBS USA Holdings, Pilgrim’s Pride is the second-largest chicken producer in the world and partners with approximately 4,000 family farms, with a concentrated presence in Northwest Georgia. With corporate headquarters located in Greeley, Colorado, Pilgrim’s Pride operates in 14 states, as well as in Mexico and Puerto Rico. The company employs more than 40,000 plus team members working to provide products to food service, retail and frozen entrée customers. The company’s primary distribution is through retailers, food service distributors and restaurants as well as through the export of chicken products to customers all over the world.
Rockbridge Church continues to grow as it constructs a new facility on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun. The church currently has multiple campuses in Northwest Georgia and 750 local members. It moved into a permanent building in Calhoun eight years ago.
The mission of the Development Authority is to promote and encourage economic growth and development in Gordon County through the recruitment and retention of quality industries and businesses that provide diversified employment opportunities. Voting members of the Development Authority are Randall Fox; Kenny Fuquea; Jim Mathews, vice chairman; Donna McEntyre, secretary-treasurer; Jim Rosencrance; Larry Roye, chairman; and Larry Vickery. Bud Owens attends meetings as a representative of Gordon County and Mayor Jimmy Palmer attends as a representative of Calhoun, with neither holding voting privileges. Bill Thompson serves as the authority’s attorney of record while Kathy Johnson serves as president and CEO. Nichol Linn serves as the project manager.