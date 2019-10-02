The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation continues its year-long 90th Anniversary Celebration with an upcoming concert, “The Iconic First Ladies of Jazz and Soul” featuring Myrna Clayton.
“We’re excited to announce that we’re part of a five-city tour of this concert, made possible in part by a block booking grant from the Fox Theatre Institute,” said David Clonts, president of the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. “We’re inspired to continue the vision and the legacy that our founder O.C. Lam had for the DeSoto in 1929 – to have a beautiful state of the art theater with the most modern technology available that will attract world-class concerts, plays and events.”
“The Iconic First Ladies of Soul and Jazz” featuring Myrna Clayton will take place Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St.
The VIP patron reception will be held at Heritage First Bank on Broad Street.
The concert will feature Myrna Clayton, billed as “America’s Songbird,” and is an engaging musical journey honoring female American music legends including Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Natalie Cole, Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin and others. The show captures the rhythmic heart of American culture and promises to have audiences singing and dancing together.
Tickets are now on sale at www.thedesoto.org. Ticket prices are $17 for general admission, $37 for reserved seating, and $77 for VIP tickets, which include reserved seating and the “Meet and Greet” Patron Party at Heritage First Bank headquarters on Broad Street.
All proceeds and donations from the event will benefit the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation for the continued preservation and restoration of the “Jewel of Broad Street.” Established in 2008, the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation has overseen improvements in the building such as the renovation of the theater’s entry vestibule and façade, new lounges and marble bathrooms, a renovated auditorium with new carpet and historically-accurate seating, a new concessions area, and the recent addition of sound panels.