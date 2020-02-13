Demolition has finally begun on LaFayette Square two years after a portion of the building at 101 E. at the intersection of Main and Villanow streets collapsed placing the structural integrity of the remaining buildings at risk.
The city anticipates that the demolition will take 4 to 6 weeks depending on the weather. The 105 East portion ad the 107 East portion of LaFayette Square are included in the demolition permit.
The demolition plans also include measures to protect the county annex building as well as 109 east LaFayette Square commonly known as City Club.
"The demolition is being completed by the property owner's contractor at his expense," City Manager, David Hamilton said.
A month before the collapse, the city’s enforcement department had sent a letter to property owner Robert White informing him that structural issues needed to be addressed.
Since that time White was sent a letter from the city to clean things up. The area has been cleared with protective fencing in place while city officials mulled different options.
Because the collapsed building shared a wall with the building known for years as the Cunningham Law Office, the law office building is also in danger of collapse, as is Palace Place on the other side of the law office.
Both buildings had been used as offices prior to the building collapse and have since been vacated.The county owns the building that was connected to the rear of the collapsed building and once used it as a courthouse annex.