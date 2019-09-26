COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina defensive back Shilo Sanders is now wearing the same jersey number his father, Deion Sanders, made famous in the NFL.
School officials said Thursday that the younger Sanders, who had worn No. 12 this season, is changing to No. 21. The move comes after Gamecocks starting safety Jamyest Williams — who had been wearing “21” the past few seasons — decided to leave the team after four games. Williams will redshirt the rest of this season with the intent of transfer elsewhere.
Shilo Sanders is a 6-foot, 190-pound freshman from Cedar Hill, Texas.
Deion Sanders wore No. 2 as a star for Florida State, then wore No. 21 in the NFL with Atlanta, San Francisco, Dallas and Washington. Sanders wore No. 37 for his final two seasons with Baltimore.
Major League Baseball
Steinbrenner: Yankees never gave up through injuriesTAMPA, Fla. — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner thinks manager Aaron Boone has New York ready for the postseason after an unprecedented run of injuries.
New York won the AL East for the first time since 2012 and will open the playoffs in the Division Series at home Oct. 4, likely against Minnesota.
New York has had 30 players make 39 stints on the injured list, losing Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks, Gary Sánchez, Miguel Andújar, Edwin Encarnación, Luis Severino and Dellin Betances for extended periods. All but Betances and Hicks are expected to be available for the postseason.
New York has 102 wins heading into its final series this weekend at Texas.
The Yankees have 299 home runs, with a record 14 players having hit 10 or more.
Basketball
G League going to one free throw for most foul callsNEW YORK — The NBA said most two- and three-shot fouls in the G League this season will be settled by taking just one free throw.
A made shot will count for the two or three points. Multiple free throws will be taken in the last 2 minutes of regulation or in overtime.
The change is being made in part to study if game length gets shorter.
Rule changes are often added to the G League in an effort to get real data and feedback before they are considered for implementation at the NBA level. Other past examples are the 14-second shot clock reset on offensive rebounds and the coach’s challenge, both of which were in the G League before making the NBA rulebook.
Tennis
Kyrgios handed suspended 16-week ban by ATP TourLONDON — Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended 16-week ban from the ATP Tour following an investigation into his abusive behavior in a tournament in Cincinnati last month.
The Australian player insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open, after which the ATP fined him $113,000 for committing a total of eight separate offenses.
The ATP looked into Kyrgios’ actions and concluded that he “committed aggravated behavior under the Player Major Offense” provision.
The tour fined him $25,000 and banned him for 16 weeks, sanctions which will only be applied if he commits similar acts of bad behavior in the next six months. He must also agree to receive continued support from a “mental coach” while competing at events, and getting additional help in the offseason from a specialist in behavioral management.
The ATP said it also looked into comments by Kyrgios at the US Open, where he said the ATP was “pretty corrupt,” but determined the remarks did not constitute a “major offense” and hasn’t applied further penalties.