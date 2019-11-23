The last four seasons have seen the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans win four straight Region 6-A titles and four straight Class 1A public school state championships.
And while Gordon Lee’s pitching and offense have been headline makers, a third component of their game — defense — has also been top notch and few Lady Trojans have played better defense in the last four seasons than Maddie Clark.
The slick-fielding second baseman has been a fixture at her position since her freshman campaign and she will be taking her considerable talents to Carrollton next year after signing her letter of intent to play softball at the University of West Georgia.
“When I went on my visit, it felt like home and it’s not too far away,” Clark explained. “I really like the layout of the campus. It’s pretty and I really like the coaches. They’re nice and they seem fun to play for.”
“She has got really pure hands and that’s something you can’t really teach,” Gordon Lee head coach Dana Mull said. “Her junior year, she played the entire year at second base and I don’t think she made one single error. She just makes the hard plays look easy. It just comes natural to her.”
Clark can also do a little hitting. As a senior, she batted .407 with five doubles, two triples, one homerun and 30 RBIs to go with 27 runs scored.
“Hopefully I can bring some good fielding to (West Georgia),” Clark said. “I’m going to keep working on my hitting and hopefully that’ll keep coming around.”
Mull added that Clark would be difficult to replace.
“She was a four-year starter at second base and she will be missed, but I think she can be a great player for them,” the coach added. “I like Maddie a lot. She’s kind of quiet, but once you get to know her, you’ll find out she likes to compete and she likes to win. I think West Georgia will find out pretty quickly that she is a really good person and I expect her to be successful.”
Clark said she has considered becoming a dental hygienist, but may pursue a business degree first.