The Ridgeland Lady Panthers made the drive to Atlanta on Saturday to test their skills against the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A and, despite a valiant effort, saw their season end with a loss.
St. Pius X (42-4), ranked in the top 100 nationally in the preseason, proved to be as good as advertised as the defending state champions handled Ridgeland, 25-13, 25-12 and 25-10.
No individual statistics had been provided as of press time.
The Lady Panthers ended their season with a 23-17 overall record.