Gordon County Superior Court Clerk Grant Walraven announced this week that real estate deed records for 1990 and 1991 are now available online at gsccca.org.
The imaging and indexing of this historical re-indexing project were funded by the Georgia Superior Court Clerks Cooperative Authority. GSCCCA is the state agency statutorily responsible for creating and operating a statewide, online system for providing access to land records of Georgia’s 159 counties.
All recreated historical land records must be indexed and digitally imaged by indexers certified by the GSCCCA to ensure the integrity and accuracy of data on its online system. The Gordon County Superior Court Clerk’s office designated their local land records vendor Kofile Technologies to image, index and submit these records.
“I am happy to let Gordon County know that this project was completed with no cost to the tax payers," said Walraven, adding that having these records available online will help generate additional revenue for the clerk’s office as well as providing a backup of the records.
The records are available on the GSCCCA website at gsccca.org.