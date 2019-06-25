Bobby Jay "B.J." Cole turned himself in and was arrested Monday evening, June 24, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
The arrest of Cole, who was on parole, was made in response to a Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles warrant issued June 24, the sheriff said.
The warrant was issued due to Cole violating a condition of his release, according to Steve Hayes, director of communications for the Georgia board.
Wilson emphasized that the arrest of Cole, who wife was found dead on June 18, pertains only to Cole violating his parole.
Cole was released on parole in August 2018 after serving time for a 1990 murder in Walker County.
The investigation into the death of Cole's wife, 31-year-old Britney Parker Cole, is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office is still waiting toxicology results, Wilson said.
The body of Britney Cole was found about 115 feet off a roadway in a rural area of Walker County, just outside the LaFayette city limits.
Wilson said that while not under supervision Cole had been "camping out somewhere between Whitfield and Gordon counties."
The sheriff said that at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 24, Cole reached out to someone to help him facilitate turning himself in to the Georgia Department of Community Supervision after a warrant for his arrest had been issued.
The DCS is tasked with monitoring parolees in the Georgia.
The officer in charge of Cole's case at the DCS office was on hand in Gordon County to take custody of the parolee when he arrived to turn himself in to authorities.
Walker County Sheriff's Office was also on hand to transport Cole back to its facilities. Cole will be held in that facility while awaiting Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles decision regarding whether to revoke parole or return the parolee to parole status.
Parole violations, which can include avoiding supervision, not being at approved work locations or approved residence, or leaving the state without prior authorization can result in the parolee facing charges for each parole violation, which can result in parole revocation and the return to prison.
Hayes said that Bobby Jay Cole's parole violation will result in him being held without bond in the Walker County jail until a disposition of the parole violation charges can be made by the DCS.
Once the DCS has made its disposition to the parole board, the board will review the charges and decide whether to revoke or continue parole, Hayes said.
This process and its resulting conclusion can take significant time to complete since it involves multiple parties, including a five-member parole board.
Sheriff Wilson said it could take up to four weeks before a hearing can be held in such matters. Cole will be held in his facility without bond until the hearing has been held.
Wilson said that the sheriff's office continues to actively investigate all leads in the death of the Cole's wife.
Backstory
Bobby Jay Cole, 45, was released on parole on August 22, 2018, after serving nearly 28 years for a 1990 murder in Walker County.
He was 16 years old when he was accused of killing 27-year-old Ringgold High School graduate Benjamin West on Aug. 13, 1990 . Police say he lured West to a secluded area, robbed him, and then fatally shot him in the back of the head. The two had worked together at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Ringgold. West was the store’s manager and Cole was a team member.
Cole pleaded guilty to the crimes and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
West's sister objected to Cole's release.
On Monday, June 24, when the warrant was issued by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, Cole had been out on parole 10 months.
Cole was taken back into custody on the board's warrant on Monday night (June 24), almost a week after his new wife's body was found in the 2900 block of Old Mineral Springs Road in Walker County.
He and Britney Parker Cole had only been married eight days before her body was found by two farmers driving by the rural grassy area just outside the LaFayette city limits. The body location was approximately two miles from their residence.
The investigation into the death of Britney Parker Cole is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff's Office 706-638-1909.