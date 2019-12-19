State Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore recently announced the receipt of a grant award in the amount of $239,308.34 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to support, maintain and upgrade the State of Georgia Electronic Conviction Processing System.
GECPS provides a secure, electronic transmission of conviction data from Georgia courts to meet a Federally-mandated time frame for posting convictions to individual driving records within ten days of adjudication.
“I appreciate the continued support from GOHS. This funding will help provide necessary training and increased communication to strengthen GECPS which is a cost-saving application for the state and our customers,” said Commissioner Moore.
This new award funds the GECPS outreach Program Manager, a web developer for program upgrades, and this year, an auditor, who will work with courts to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the data submission process.
GECPS requires Georgia’s more than 900 courts to submit convictions in a standard format, and then correct and resubmit any convictions containing errors. In recent years, the GECPS program has undergone a massive modernization process, largely due to funding awarded through GOHS.
DDS reminds customers that many services such as renewing or replacing a license/ID are available from the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, available at the App Store and on Google Play.