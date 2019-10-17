JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Jason Day’s attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot at the Presidents Cup took a positive turn on Thursday when the Australian shot a 6-under 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.
In the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia, Byeong Hun An took the lead with a 64 with Joaquin Niemann a stroke behind in second. Day was alone in third place.
Day is hoping Els will chose him as a captain’s pick for the International team against the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team in December at Royal Melbourne.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka shot a 69 with an eagle on the 18th, his final hole, Last year’s runner-up Gary Woodland had a 71.
Justin Thomas, who won the inaugural 2017 CJ Cup, shot 68 and Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth each shot 70. Spieth is looking to end a lengthy drought — he hasn’t won since the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, a span of 54 tournaments worldwide.
NBA
Wizards sign Beal to 2-year, $72 million extensionWASHINGTON — Bradley Beal signed a two-year extension worth nearly $72 million with Washington on Thursday, a major victory for the Wizards and a move that will keep the All-Star guard out of free agency for at least the next three summers.
Beal still had two years left on his existing contract. The extension kicks in for the 2021-22 season, has a player option for the following year and means that Beal won’t be part of what has been shaping up to be an NBA free-agent extravaganza in the summer of 2021.
The Wizards were willing to give Beal a three-year extension that would have been worth about $111 million. Beal went the two-year route and that protects his future options — he could opt out of the deal in the summer of 2022, coinciding with his 10th year in the league.
The 10-year milestone is significant: By having that many years of service, Beal would be eligible to sign a new deal worth in excess of $250 million over the next five seasons.
Beal has played more minutes than any other NBA player in the last two regular seasons, is one of only five players to not miss a game in that span and is the lone player to have started all 82 games in both of those seasons.
NASCAR
Bowyer signs extension with Stewart-Haas Racing teamCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clint Bowyer reached an agreement with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season.
Bowyer has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series. His extension came as the Kansas native headed to his home track on the verge of elimination from the playoffs.
Bowyer is 11th in the 12-driver playoff field going into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The bottom four drivers in the standings will be eliminated after Kansas.
Bowyer was hired to replace team co-owner Tony Stewart following Stewart’s retirement after the 2016 season. He made his 500th career start last weekend, has twice qualified for the playoffs driving for SHR but likely needs to win at Kansas to keep his championship chances rolling.
► Two NASCAR teams on their way to Kansas Speedway were involved in separate traffic incidents that damaged race cars.
JTG Daugherty Racing owner Tad Geschickter said Thursday the team transporter for Ryan Preece’s No. 47 Cup Series entry caught fire while traveling to Kansas. He said both drivers are fine and the team is “assessing the damage of our trailer and race cars.”
Roughly 12 hours before the JTG announcement, Kaulig Racing’s truck went off the right side of the road, through a guardrail and down an embankment, then overturned and came to a stop in a wooded area. Both truck drivers were transported to a hospital, and the team said Thursday both drivers had been released.