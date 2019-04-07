Dr. David Herren is a man on the go.
At 34, the board-certified ophthalmologist – who provides medical and surgical eye care – is approaching his one-year anniversary as a member at Harbin Clinic, after practicing there since June 2016.
His return to Rome for the Harbin post marked the first time he'd been home in 13 years.
"I grew up here," Herren said. "I lived in Saddle Mountain, went to East Central, Rome Middle, Rome High."
He took off after that, for undergraduate and graduate studies at Georgia Tech in Atlanta where he captained the Yellow Jackets' varsity track team and earned Academic All-America honors in cross country.
Then he zipped over to the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta for his doctor of medicine degree, and went on to Nashville, Tennessee. It was there Herren completed his internal medicine residency at Baptist Hospital and his ophthalmology residency at Vanderbilt University.
It was also in Tennessee where he met and married Jessie Fox Herren. The couple's two children, Andrew, 6, and Thomas, 5, were barely walking when they came to Floyd County. Now all four run as a family in the many races held in the area.
"Even our 5-year-old ran the Leprechaun-a-thon," he said, referring to the annual 5K Harbin sponsored in March as a fundraiser for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation programs.
They're also active in their church, where former teacher Jessie runs the children's ministry "and I help out where I can," Herren said. He also coaches his son's baseball team and was leaving the country on a mission trip as this issue of Rome Life went to press.
Rome's an active place, "good for our family," Herren said, and this time he expects to stay. Although his wife is from Nashville, born and bred, her parents grew up here and she has extended family in the area.
"It was a big decision for us when this opportunity came up," Herren said. "But I asked God to make it obvious, and he made it obvious Rome was where we needed to be."