Two days ago, we were shooting off firecrackers and celebrating the Fourth of July. Yesterday was the first Saturday of football season. This week is Thanksgiving, and when we blink Christmas will be only a memory. The older one gets, the faster the pages of the calendar seem to turn, but I am thankful that I have seen so many pages turn and on each trip around the sun I receive more and more blessings for which to be thankful. The list is long. I’d best get started.
I am thankful for the opportunity to share my thoughts, memories and dreams with each of you in this space every week. We’ve been meeting like this for a long time now, and I am always thankful when I run into someone who says, “Your column is the first thing I turn to every week.” I’m even thankful for the folks who send me ugly emails about what I write. At least I know they are reading.
I’m thankful for the solitude of early mornings and the opportunity to sit alone with my coffee and my newspaper and my thoughts — be it on the front porch in spring, summer or fall or by the fire in winter. And I am thankful that, whatever the season, I know that God is always with me.
Speaking of which, I am thankful that my parents made Sunday School and church a priority at my house and that, as a child, attendance wasn’t left up to me.
I’m thankful for grits and barbecue and all the good Southern food that my doctors tell me I am no longer allowed to eat. I am also thankful for those doctors, who, along with God, have kept me around long past my predicted expiration date.
I am thankful when Sir Henley the Adorable crawls up in my lap with his favorite book, just before bedtime, and says, “Papa, let’s read a story.” I am also thankful when he says, “Papa, let’s read one more — and one more.”
And as for tradition, I am ever thankful for Dan Magill, because he, more than anyone, endeavored to keep so many proud University of Georgia traditions alive. I am thankful for Jeff Danzler for carrying the torch Coach Magill passed along, and I am thankful for Vince and Barbara Dooley, the First Family of Georgia Football, and for all they’ve meant to my Alma Mater and to me.
I’m thankful for rain, when we get some.
I am thankful for those rare occasions when all of our family is in one place at one time. Nobody has been blessed with a better family, and I give God the glory for the people my children have become. And I am thankful for cold feet against my legs under the covers, and for all the years we’ve had together.
I am thankful for so very much, and hope that you are too. I hope that your Thanksgiving Day will be full of joy and love and that we will all be together again next year, counting an even longer list of blessings.