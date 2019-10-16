They may seem small, but millions of plastic hotel keycards are made and tossed away every year. Hotels are slowly replacing the hard-to-recycle plastic with biodegradables and eco-resins, but until then, try two things. First, always return the keycard to the front desk to be reused. Second, if a hotel participates in a smartphone program, download the app and use your phone to unlock your door instead. This eliminates the need for a hotel keycard altogether.
