Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars Gets Schooled will debut its third season on Thursday, when 10 high school teams hit the stage for a two-performance fundraiser that wraps up on Friday at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Limited ticketing remains available at uwdwts.ticketleap.com or at the United Way of Gordon County’s office on King Street at the City Depot.
The show is a reinvention of the original event, which featured adult contestants performing at the historic GEM Theatre and ran for five years. The show benefits United Way of Gordon County exclusively, with all revenues ultimately hitting the coffers of its member agencies, except a fund reserved for scholarships awarded to the dancers. Every student that finishes the show will receive a $500 scholarship and the top three teams — or six students — will receive larger awards. The first-place team will receive $1,000 per student; the second-place team will receive $750 per student and the third-place team will receive $600 per student.
“Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars has been a tremendous success and United Way of Gordon County’s new Executive Director, Jennifer Latour, has brought new energy to our marketing efforts on social media,” said Vickie Spence, who recently retired from the position but agreed to stay on board during the transition period. “Jennifer is going to be a huge asset to the agency and we look forward to seeing her redefine this position.”
A planning committee that consists of Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Jennie Coker with Calhoun City Schools, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix Ward, Joni Harbin with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Calhoun-Gordon Council for a Literate Community, and Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools has been working since October 2018 to put the show together. This committee is a hands-on group of local professionals who are fully committed to the success of the event.
Several committee members — Baxter, Brown and Frix Ward — have competed in previous shows. Harbin will return as event emcee. Frix Ward has volunteered her time and talents by providing choreography services while Andy Baxter Photography has donated his time to offer free photography for all the dancers and for event promotion.
India Galyean and Darlene Wright will assist with ticketing and production details while Ben Riley, a Calhoun City Schools special education teacher, will be responsible for sound and lighting. Montana Etheridge, owner of Corner Portfolio, will provide video service for feature clips shown throughout the event and a full-length video of the event in its entirety. Those videos will be available for purchase shortly after the show.
The planning committee is central to the success of the show, but the group that really matters consists of the twenty students who will hit the stage to compete.
Listed in order of appearance are the couples dancing: Ibby (Elizabeth) Peyton and Drew Rutledge; Megan Wright and Logan Parker; Lydia Jaime and Aaron Hayes; Jahlaynia Winters and Riley Anderson; Haylea Graham and Aavyn Lee; Madison Reyes and Jordan Jacques; Kathrynn Stockman and Nate Stockman; Trinity Reyes and Jackson Murray; Brooke Childs and Trevor Burdick; and Meagan Crowe and Ayush Gupta.
Before showtime at the Friday finale, a private reception will be held at the STEM Lab near the theater for the dancers and their families. The reception will be followed by red-carpet introductions from Trey Pierson and then the dancers will move into the theater for live interviews filmed by Montana Etheridge. A team of three independent judges from outside Gordon County — Charles Baker, Tammy Harrelson and Robert Robinson — will score the dancers’ performances and offer comments.
At the end of the Friday night finale, a special tribute will be made in honor of Spence’s service to United Way of Gordon County. This segment will occur immediately before the winners are announced and trophies are presented.
To increase the donations to United Way, the dancers have developed a new level of fundraising and guests should be prepared for a bucket brigade as they enter the venue. The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs. All profits from the fundraiser will be used in Calhoun-Gordon County. Learn more about United Way at gordoncountyunitedway.org.