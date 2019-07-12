Maintenance staff contacted police on Wednesday after they discovered damage to the fencing that surrounds the monument at the very top of the hill.
Police found the fence posts had been pulled from the ground and the fence bent out of shape. Staff could not identify any suspects at the time of the report, however they estimate the damage to be around $500 to replace the fence.
The soldier statue that once sat on top of the monument was damaged in April 2018 and has yet to be replaced.
Report: Silver Creek man throws meth out of car
A Silver Creek man was stopped on Wayside Road Friday evening and arrested after he reportedly tried to dispose of drugs.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
Jody Wayne Weddington, 47, of 46 Woodberry Drive, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Georgia man arrested in Alabama with stolen truck
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Rome man on Thursday near Gaylesville who was wanted by Georgia authorities.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Randy S. Siniard, 40, was confronted by a homeowner when he was in the process of breaking into a vehicle. He fled and was captured.
Siniard has been driving a stolen truck from Floyd County. Deputies recovered the truck and it will be returned to the owner in Georgia.
Siniard is charged with trespassing, first degree receiving stolen property, second degree criminal mischief and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. He will be extradited to Georgia for a drug charge and a firearms-related charge upon his release from Alabama.
Rome man charged with fleeing from policeA Rome man had additional charges filed against him on Saturday with reports saying he reportedly ran from police earlier this year.
According to Floyd county jail reports:
David Ray Smith Jr., 25, of 3255 Cave Spring Road, fled from police on April 8.
Smith is charged with felony attempting to flee from an officer, misdemeanor driving an unregistered vehicle, windshield violation, concealing the identity of a vehicle and not wearing a seat belt.
John Popham, staff writer
Firearms charge made after foot chase with suspect
A metro Atlanta area man who came to Rome and got into a domestic disturbance Thursday faces a felony firearms charge after police recovered a weapon during a foot chase with the man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Larry Don Pruitt Jr., 39, of 1847 Connally Drive, East Point, attempted to flee from officers as they approached him while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday afternoon.
Pruitt is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the gun was recovered during the chase.
Pruitt also faces four misdemeanor counts of willful obstruction of officers.
Gwinnett County man charged with
felony criminal damage to property
Damage to a truck during an incident back in June have resulted in the arrest of a Gwinnett County man on a felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Wayne Jones, 33, of 24 Fern Leaf Court, Lawrenceville, was arrested Thursday near the intersection of Third Street and Maple Road.
He is accused of battering a truck and ripping off the door handle during an altercation at a Maple Road address on June 7.
Jones is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree along with a misdemeanor for simple battery.
Doug Walker, associate editor