For the eighth year in a row, the city of Fort Oglethorpe is playing host to the Rick Honeycutt World Series. The event, named for the former Lakeview High School, University of Tennessee and Major League player, who is currently the pitching coach of the Los Angeles Dodgers, began with Opening Ceremonies at the Catoosa County Amphitheater on Friday before pool games began on Saturday. (Top row, from left) Catcher Grant Stoker of the 9U Boynton Young Guns puts the tag on a Rivermont baserunner. A sign welcomes teams from as far south as Canton and Woodstock, Ga. to north of Chattanooga. (Second row) 5U Fort Oglethorpe Braves coach Bret Baker talks to Jackson Baker before an at-bat. First baseman Carson Rich of the 10U Boynton Young Guns stretches to try and record an out at first against Hobgood. Eli Pepper of the 7U Ringgold Tigers scoops up a grounder. (Third row) Zane Johns of the 6U Fort Oglethorpe Warriors warms up prior to a Sunday morning game. The 6U Boynton Bombers celebrate a comeback win over the Ooltewah Owls in Saturday’s tournament opener. Third baseman Gage Bohanon of the 6U Chickamauga Dodgers gets set to apply a tag to an Ooltewah runner on Sunday. (Fourth row) First baseman Reese Lankford of the 8U Rock Spring Mustangs gets ready to try and scoop up a throw across the diamond. Pitcher Jordan Gaffin of the 9U Fort Oglethorpe Reds delivers a pitch to the plate. Bentley Shaw of the 6U Fort Oglethorpe Warriors swings for the fence during a game against Whitwell. (Fifth row) Left fielder Jaxton Langston of the 6U LaFayette Thunder throws the ball back to the infield. Shortstop Kaiden Whitley (left) and second baseman Landon Brown (right) of the 8U Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (Gray) bump gloves before heading out to their respective positions. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Wednesday night.
sherpst
Sports editor
