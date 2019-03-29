Ben Cunningham has been patrolling the rivers and forests of Floyd County for the past 19 years. An incident in June 2018 where Cunningham helped rescue dozens of people from a river float gone awry has resulted in him being named the Tennessee Valley Chapter of Safari Club International Georgia of the Year.
Cunningham was nominated for the honor by his Sgt. Mike Barr who explained that Cunningham was on the Etowah River for the Coosa River Basin Initiative attempt at setting a world’s record for the number of people connected and floating down the river on rafts or inner tubes. more than 450 people entered the river with rafts attempting to float down the river using a connecting rope.
"Unfortunately, heavy rains increased the water levels and river flow. The rope broke from the weight and the event quickly turned into a dangerous situation in the high flow waters," Barr wrote. He said that Cunningham and others performed over 120 rescues that day and most likely saved lives from potential drowning from the hazardous conditions.
Barr also cited Cunningham for his work the past few years to introduce youngsters to turkey hunting. "He has volunteered to take several kids and their parents on a hunt in Berry College attempting to harvest their first turkey," Barr wrote. "This positive interaction with a Game Warden has proven to gain support from the community and leave the new hunter with a positive impression of hunting and conservation."
Cunningham also serves the outdoor sporting community in Gordon, Chattooga, Walker and Dade counties, said he was super excited to receive the recognition. "This job is a lifestyle as far as you love the job," Cunningham said. "There are no off days so it's just super nice to be recognized."