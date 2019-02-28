Handgun stolen from vehicle
A handgun was stolen from a Catoosa County vehicle while it was parked outside of a residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred from a vehicle belonging to a Mt. Pisgah Road resident sometime around Feb. 10.
Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Mt. Pisgah Road just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 10.
The resident said his .45-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun had been taken from the Ford F-150 truck parked in front of his home, reports show.
The victim admitted that he last saw the gun around Jan. 21, and that it could have been taken between then and Feb. 10. The victim added that there’s a possibility it could have been taken while he was traveling around in the vehicle.
“The handgun was in the console of the vehicle and the victim stated that he has left the vehicle unlocked on several occasions,” Cpl. George Wooten wrote in the report.
Anyone with information about the theft or the stolen firearm is encouraged to contact Detective Doug Licklider with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.
Another handgun stolen from vehicle
A handgun was stolen from a Ringgold vehicle while it was parked in front of its residence, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred sometime between Feb. 11 and 15 on Haven Drive in Ringgold.
On Feb. 15, the victim notified police of the incident, stating that he’d been out of town for a few days and couldn’t pinpoint exactly when it was taken.
The gun was taken from a 2002 Ford F-250.
The victim admitted that the vehicle’s doors are sometimes left unlocked.
The missing firearm is a Beretta 9x19, which the victim was able to determine had to have been taken from the vehicle while it was at his residence after video surveillance footage of his workplace showed no one entering the vehicle during the time in question.
After notifying police of the theft, the victim canvassed his neighborhood to see if anyone witnessed the crime.
None of the neighbors reported seeing anyone around the victim’s residence or vehicle, detectives say.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the missing gun is encouraged to contact Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.