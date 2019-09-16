Like the confluence of three rivers that drives their passion for clean water, the Coosa River Basin Initiative sees September as the perfect environmental intersection of sorts to catapult membership numbers by 500.
"Normally we do a big membership push during the holiday season, but we decided this year to do a fall drive since September is also National Clean-Up month and we have the Etowah Clean Sweep event in September," CRBI Outreach Coordinator Ashley Ray said Monday.
"In the past, Clean Sweep was only one day, but we're extending it throughout the month of September so corporate partners can take part over a longer span of time."
Sponsored by Yanmar Marine with the goal of cleaning the entire stretch of the Etowah River from Euharlee to Rome, the clean-up on Sept. 14 netted more than 600 pounds of trash, including several old tires, a plastic lawn chair, wood pallets, a plastic trash can and various smaller plastic and styrofoam items.
On Sept. 21, a group from Wells Fargo will hit the water, followed by the high school environmental group Bear Club on Sept. 22, V3 magazine Sept. 26 and interested members on Sept. 28.
While CRBI has always given members the perk of free guided paddle trips and 10% discounts with Blue Sky Outfitters and Cedar Creek RV & Outdoor Center, this year a couple of other local businesses are adding some incentives.
"The fact is, you can't have good beer without clean water," declares a Sept. 9 post on CRBI's Facebook page. "Get both by purchasing a CRBI membership during your visit to River Dog Outpost & Paddle Co. during the month of September."
Those who sign up for a CRBI membership at River Dog Outpost will receive a complimentary SweetWater Brewing Company beer — either the "Kick the Plastic Pilsner" or the "Goin' Coastal" ale — and be entered into a raffle for the chance t0 win a group tour of SweetWater brewery.
River Dog Yoga has joined the crew by offering one free yoga class to anyone who joins or rejoins CRBI on Saturday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m.
Ray, who has an environmental science degree from Berry College, said CRBI is asked about the perks of membership often, which tends to confound her.
"It's funny how people ask what they would get for joining," said Ray, who added they currently have nearly 700 members. "I've been a long-time member of ASPCA and I've never asked what I get with that membership. I would hope people would simply join because they care about clean water."
Ray pointed out how reasonable annual membership rates are: $15 for student/senior, $35 for individual and $50 for a family.
"The free guided paddle trips are an awesome thing," Ray said. "If you want to get out on the river and you don't have a boat of your own or you don't know where to go or where to leave you car, this handles all of that for you. It's very low stress and they can learn all kinds of fun facts about the river."
As CRBI hits milestones in its membership quest, local artist Jess Milner will be gradually adding color to his hand-drawn Etowah Darter, Ray pointed out.
Ray said she's loved seeing recreational activity on the rivers increase over the years and hopes many generations to come will enjoy them, as well.
"When I was an undergrad at Berry eight or nine years ago, I never saw anyone on the rivers, but it's really boomed with paddle boarding and kayaking," she said. "You can't go out now and not see someone out there."