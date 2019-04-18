The support system of Floyd County's social support system was recognized Thursday at the 2019 COVA Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon that drew about 150 people to Berry College's Krannert Center
The Council of Volunteer Administrators is an alliance of 15 local organizations dedicated to addressing community needs that fall through the cracks.
They provide extra help to a wide range of people – from abused children, sexual assault survivors and dying senior citizens to families struggling with mental illness, developmental disabilities and addictions.
COVA President Bonnie Jones said their volunteers are their backbone, giving over 28,360 hours of committed service to making the county a better place.
Berry, which fields two volunteer programs, has sponsored the luncheon for the past seven years and the alliance continues to grow. Michael Zirkle of the Bonner Scholars Program led the effort this year, although he said they just helped.
"They did most of it," Jones cut in with a smile.
At tables decorated with bright and cheerful symbols of their work, the groups laughed and shared stories and a meal together. And applauded their peers singled out for special recognition.
Presentations were announced by Rogena Walden of Georgia Cares, part of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commissioin's Area Agency on Aging. The