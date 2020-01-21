EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have five additions to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, giving them eight players in the all-star game for their highest total in 10 years.
The team announced Tuesday that quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Everson Griffen, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were picked as replacements. Running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith were originally selected for the exhibition Sunday in Orlando, Florida. The Vikings sent nine players to the Pro Bowl after the 2009 season.
With San Francisco reaching the Super Bowl, defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle and cornerback Richard Sherman automatically dropped out from the 49ers. That opened spots for Griffen, Ham, Rhodes and Atlanta tight end Austin Hooper.
Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner was dealing with ankle and knee injuries that he said last week would likely keep him out of the Pro Bowl, paving the way for Kendricks to make it for the first time. Kendricks was a first team All-Pro selection.
Cousins will fill in for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose team lost to San Francisco in the NFC championship game.
Major League Baseball
Red Sox’s Pedroia suffers setback during knee rehab BOSTON — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had what the team called a “significant setback” while rehabbing his left knee, the latest blow to the four-time All-Star’s attempt to return to the field.
Boston spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed the development Tuesday, which was first reported by The Boston Globe. It has left Pedroia’s status for spring training uncertain. The Globe reported that he was meeting with his family, team and agents to decide his future.
The 2008 American League MVP, the 36-year-old has been struggling since Baltimore’s Manny Machado slid into the surgically repaired knee at second base on April 21, 2017. Pedroia had surgery that Oct. 25, followed by a procedure to remove scar tissue the following July 20. He had another operation last Aug. 6 to remove bone spurs and preserve the knee joint.
A four-time All-Star, Pedroia has been limited to nine games over the past two seasons, three in May 2018 and six last April.
► The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.
The resolution was introduced after MLB revealed in a report Jan. 13 how the Astros used a sign-stealing system instituted by then-coach Alex Cora during the 2017 season, when Houston beat Los Angeles in the World Series. The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston beat the Dodgers.
Council members acknowledged that the vote was purely symbolic. The goal was to send a message that cheating should not be tolerated, said Councilman Gil Cedillo, who introduced the motion along with Councilman Paul Koretz.
NBA
Blazers trade Ariza to Kings in deal with ex-Hawk Bazemore PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers acquired veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Sacramento Kings.
Portland also gets Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.
Ariza, a 15-year NBA veteran who was on the Lakers’ 2009 NBA championship team, has averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Kings this season. He has also played with New York, Orlando, Houston, New Orleans and Phoenix over his career, averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 1,043 games.
Bazemore, acquired by the Blazers in the offseason, made 21 starts this season and averaged 7.9 points and four rebounds. Tolliver, who also signed with the Blazers in the offseason, played in 33 games with nine starts and averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Boxing
Troubled boxing body AIBA looks to change its name LAUSANNE, Switzerland — AIBA, amateur boxing’s troubled governing body is considering a name change after it was cut out of organizing the Olympic tournaments this year.
AIBA’s interim president, Mohamed Moustahsane, said in a statement Tuesday that rebranding is part of a package of reforms he wants national federations to vote on in March.
The International Olympic Committee excluded AIBA from the upcoming Tokyo Games because of its severe debts, infighting and concerns over the integrity of referees and judges.
Being cut off from Olympic revenue has only worsened AIBA’s precarious financial position. The IOC was particularly concerned about Moustahsane’s predecessor as AIBA president, Uzbekistani businessman Gafur Rakhimov, who resigned in July and had been accused by the U.S. Treasury of involvement in drug trafficking. He denies any wrongdoing.
Moustahsane said he wants to reach an agreement with AIBA’s main creditors, but didn’t give details.