Catoosa County residents will be voting in the current election on whether or not to institute a school tax break for certain homeowners aged 65 or over. All registered voters of Catoosa County, both inside and outside city limits, may vote on this. See voting dates and locations below.
The item on the ballot reads:
REFERENDUM CONCERNING PROPOSED AGE AND INCOME HOMESTEAD EXEMPTION FROM CATOOSA COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT AD VALOREM TAXES FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
Shall the Act be approved which allows a person age 65 or over and whose maximum family income is at or below $30,000.00 per annum to qualify for an exemption from Catoosa County School District ad valorem taxes for educational purposes in an amount not to exceed $40,000.00 of the assessed value of the homestead?
Early voting dates: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 14 through Nov. 1. There will be extended hours on Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting locations: County-only voters (tax issue): Freedom Center or West Side; Ringgold voters (tax issue, mayor, city council): Freedom Center; Fort Oglethorpe voters: Freedom Center or West Side (tax issue only). NOTE: Fort Oglethorpe voters will need to go to Fort Oglethorpe city Hall to vote for mayor and council members.
Final Voting Day: Nov. 5: All voters must cast ballots on the tax issue and for elected officials at their assigned precinct, with one exception: Fort Oglethorpe voters must vote on the tax issue at their assigned precinct and for mayor and city council members at Fort Oglethorpe City Hall.
Voting location addresses
Freedom Center, 5238 Evitt St., Ringgold
West Side Voting Precinct, 3319 Lakeview Dr., Rossville
Fort Oglethorpe City Hall, 500 City Hall Dr., Fort Oglethorpe
For more information: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do or call Catoosa County Elections at 706-935-3990.