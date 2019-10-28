Walker County is streamlining the process for seeking certain state and federal funds.
Walker County Commissioner Shannon McConnell, on Oct. 24, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Emergency Management Association, or GEMA, that allow the county to apply for reimbursements and grants electronically via an online portal.
The new application process is expected to expedite the application process, said Curtis Creekmur, deputy director of E-911/emergency management.
Historically the county has applied for funds by submitting paper applications, he said. The county has applied for about 15 different grants over the last 28 years.