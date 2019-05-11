Mount Olive Church Road, near Sonoraville, is closed after the county discovered a section of the road between two lakes could be dangerous to traveling school buses and trucks. In other news, two have been appointed to the Development Authority.
At Tuesday’s Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting, County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said he has met with civil engineers to determine the future of Mount Olive Church Road. He said engineers are working to develop designs for replacing the part of the road near the dam.
“The civil engineer shared concerns about the unknown condition of the dam beneath the roadway,” Ledbetter said. “Geo-hydro studying is going on that will tell us when (the road) should be open or if we should leave it closed.”
Ledbetter said the county’s priority is to make sure the road is safe to citizens before reopening it. Geo-hydro engineers will be inspecting the road and its potential dangers soon.
The board approved the city of Calhoun’s reappointment of Larry Vickery to the Development Authority for a four-year term ending in 2023. The board also approved to reappoint Randall Fox to the Authority for another four-year term, and voted to replace Donna McEntyre’s position on the Authority with Jesse Vaughn.
McEntyre, who has been appointed to the Development Authority for the past few terms, notified the board that she wanted to step down. After asking around, Board Chairwoman Becky Hood said Vaughn expressed an interest in serving on the Authority.
Also during the meeting, Ledbetter reported that while SPLOST revenue is relatively stable for the month of April, LOST – local options sales tax – income has decreased by 9.35 percent compared to the numbers from last April. Ledbetter also said the third quarter revenue through March had increased about $1.1 million from 2018 and expenditures had decreased by around $1.4 million when compared to 2018 reports.
The board appointed LizBeth Alvarez to serve the remainder of Mina Lusk’s term on the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, which will end in December 2020. The Hyper-Reach Services agreement was renewed for one year starting in October 2019.
The county is also looking for volunteers to help assist the Gordon County Animal Control facility during their Saturday morning hours. For more information, call Animal Control at 706-629-3327.