Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield, during Oct. 24 regular commissioner's meeting, signed a $101,390 agreement with Tyler Technologies to overhaul the county's emergency management technology system.
Whitfield said shortly after taking office, Curtis Creekmur, deputy director of E-911/emergency management, sounded the alarm that the county's system needed major upgrades so that the system.
"We are behind in some of the modules" that help the county's emergency management technology communicate with that of surrounding counties, Creekmur explained.
In other business:
Whitfield signed a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Association, or GEMA/Homeland Security, that allows the county to apply for reimbursements and grants electronically via an online portal.
The new application process will expedite the application process for state and federal funds, Creekmur said.
Historically the county has applied for funds by submitting paper applications, he said. The county has applied for about 15 different grants over the last 28 years.